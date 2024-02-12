Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $1.70 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 85.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 134,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 182,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

