Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $178,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $290,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,060 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HLI traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.05. 58,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,782. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

