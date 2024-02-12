Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $108.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

