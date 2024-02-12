Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $66.72 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

