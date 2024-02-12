Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

