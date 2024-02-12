Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:USB opened at $40.16 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

