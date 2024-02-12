Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.