Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.