Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

