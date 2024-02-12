Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

