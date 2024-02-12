Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.