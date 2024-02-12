Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.