Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. 12,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,630. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

