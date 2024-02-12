Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $288.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.75.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $273.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

