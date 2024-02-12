Hydro One (H) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One Stock Performance

H opened at C$40.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.37. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

