I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

I-Mab Stock Down 3.4 %

IMAB opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 51.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

