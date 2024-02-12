IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG opened at $2.45 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

