IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IEX opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.72. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

