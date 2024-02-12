IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

