IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.