Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 2.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.35 and last traded at $107.68. 72,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 400,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

Insider Activity at Impinj

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,398.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.