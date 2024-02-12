Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 77,710 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.73.

Indivior Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

