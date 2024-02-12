Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 77,710 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.73.
Indivior Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.