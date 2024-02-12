Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 181683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.29.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

