Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells 8,101 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.46. The company had a trading volume of 191,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $350.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.54.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.