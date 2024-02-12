Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Equity Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,925. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EQBK
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Bancshares
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.