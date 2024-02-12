Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,925. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

