Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 128,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total value of C$5,265,843.20.

Mark James Barrenechea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$1,289,042.70.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OTEX opened at C$56.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Open Text Co. has a one year low of C$44.34 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

