Insider Selling: SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) insider David Copperwaite sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £5,100 ($6,393.38).

SLF Realisation Fund Trading Up 8.5 %

SLFR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 74,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75.

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 52.08%.

