Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP Sells 9,919 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

YUM traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 484,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.