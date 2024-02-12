Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

ICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,189. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

