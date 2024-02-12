Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

