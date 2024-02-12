Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.80.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
