Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFP

Interfor Trading Down 0.4 %

Interfor Company Profile

Shares of TSE IFP traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 98,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.59.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.