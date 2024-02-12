International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.4% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

