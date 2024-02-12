Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 403.5% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNRW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 830,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

