Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $6.14. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 7,393,646 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

