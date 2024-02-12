Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $203,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $388.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

