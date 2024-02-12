Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.