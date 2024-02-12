Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.45. 23,215,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,286,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

