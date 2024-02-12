Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Reduced by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

SPGP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,127. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

