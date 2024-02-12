Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the previous session’s volume of 3,800 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $29.68.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVML. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.