Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.00

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

