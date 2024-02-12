Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.47

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 13722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

