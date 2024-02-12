Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $47.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

