Investment House LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 436,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

