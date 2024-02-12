Investment House LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $90.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

