Investment House LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 241,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

