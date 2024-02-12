Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 2,052 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $77.29. 11,182,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,852,402. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.