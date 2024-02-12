Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 905 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. 30,270,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.