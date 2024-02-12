Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.