Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.14. 2,766,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,220. The company has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

