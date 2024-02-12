Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 3,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

DD traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 2,920,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,334. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.